Police avert hostage crisis in Bengal school

PTI

Malda, April 26

A gun-wielding man barged into a packed classroom at a high school in West Bengal’s Malda district on Wednesday afternoon, but was overpowered by the police and arrested, officials said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was holding an administrative meeting in Kolkata at the time, came out to compliment the police for averting what is being seen as a potential school hostage crisis which could have turned ugly, akin to incidents of hostage shoot-outs in US educational campuses.

Panic gripped the students of Muchia Anchal Chandra Mohan High School at Old Malda, as the unidentified man brandished the gun and started yelling inside a classroom with nearly 35-40 students, including girls, a senior police officer said.

“The man managed to enter the school and barge into the room where Class VIII students were seated. He was holding a gun and shouting at the students, allegedly threatening to kill them,” the officer said.