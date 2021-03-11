Madhya Pradesh Police show their humanitarian side, give wings to food delivery boy by buying him motorcycle

Indore, May 2
In a humanitarian gesture, some Indore police personnel have purchased a motorcycle for a 22-year-old employee of an online food delivery firm after they saw him working hard to deliver food parcels at people's homes on his bicycle.
Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi on Monday said during night patrolling, he saw Jay Halde drenched in sweat while cycling fast to deliver food parcels here in Madhya Pradesh.
“We found that his family had been facing financial problems and he did not have the money to buy a motorcycle,” the official said.
Qazi and some other personnel from the Vijay Nagar police station then contributed money to make an initial payment at an automobile showroom and bought a motorcycle for Halde.
The official said the delivery man had told the police that he would pay the remaining instalments himself.
Thanking the police for the gesture, Halde said, “Earlier I used to deliver six to eight food parcels on my bicycle, but now I have been delivering 15-20 food parcels while moving around on the motorbike.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations
Internet services suspended
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
BSF exchanges sweets on Eid with Pakistan, Bangladesh troops at border
Such gestures help build peaceful atmosphere and cordial rel...