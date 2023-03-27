Police cavalcade with gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed reaches Naini Jail in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), March 27
Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed was brought to the Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh Monday evening amid tight security arrangements.
The police cavalcade bringing him from a prison in Gujarat reached the Naini Jail at 5.30 pm.
A large posse of police personnel was posted at the main entrance of the Naini Central Jail and the entry of outsiders into the jail premises was stopped. A battery of journalists thronged the area to cover the event.
Ahmed will be produced before a court on Tuesday, when it is likely to pass an order in a 17-year-old kidnapping case in which the former MP is an accused.
He has been brought to Prayagraj in compliance with the court's orders, Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party MP from Phulpur, was shifted to the Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat in June 2019 following a Supreme Court order after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault of real estate businessman Mohit Jaiswal while in prison in Uttar Pradesh.
He is named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the recent Umesh Pal murder case, police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal Singh believed to be hiding in Nepal; India asks Kathmandu not to allow him to flee
Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh has been on the run si...
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Police officials yet to confirm whether this is the latest p...
Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh
The decision was taken during a Panthic gathering at Amritsa...
Disqualified as MP, Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22
Can write to the Housing Committee seeking an extended stay,...
SC issues notice to Centre, Gujarat Govt on Bilkis Bano's petition against remission given to her rapists
Bench led by Justice KM Joseph posts the matter for hearing ...