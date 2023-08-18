Police constable rapes woman in Rajasthan's Dausa, cops let him go

Jaipur, August 18
A police constable was tied to a cot and thrashed by locals after he allegedly raped a woman in Rajasthan's Dausa district, officials said on Friday.
However, constable Mahesh Kumar Gurjar was let go by police personnel from the local police station after they took him for a medical examination, they said.
Gurjar, who is on the run, and the SHO of Baswa police station were suspended on Thursday after the woman, who is married, lodged a complaint, according to the officials.
"Constable Mahesh Kumar Gurjar went to the house of the 30-year-old woman when she was alone on Tuesday night and allegedly raped her. When she raised an alarm, the woman's neighbours caught him. Meanwhile, her family also came back and thrashed him," Circle Officer Bandikui Ishwar Singh said.
The constable was tied to a cot, he said.
After receiving information, a team from Baswa police station reached the spot and took Gurjar for a medical examination. Later, they let him go, Singh said.
The matter came to light on Thursday after the woman lodged a police complaint.
Later, the SHO of Baswa police station was suspended for not informing senior officials about the incident on Tuesday itself. Gurjar, who was posted at a different police station, was also suspended, the Circle Officer said.
"The accused constable is on the run and efforts are being made to nab him," Singh said.
