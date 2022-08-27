Police have critical role to play in national security: NN Vohra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 26

Underlining the importance of policing, former Jammu & Kashmir Governor NN Vohra today said the police had the onerous responsibility of delivering on their mandate as internal disturbance and disorder gave an undue advantage to India’s adversaries.

Speaking as the chief guest at a function here to release an autobiography — ‘An Unlikely Police Chief’ — by ex-DGP BL Vohra, the former Governor asserted that the police had a much bigger role to play in ensuring national security. “Therefore, policing needs to be taken more seriously and should be given all the required support,” he said.

BL Vohra said in an inclusive democracy like India, everyone had the opportunity to achieve whatever they aimed for. “I thank my motherland for providing me an opportunity to serve the people,” he said.

Referring to police reforms initiated by ex-DGP and former BSF DG Prakash Singh, who was also present on the dais, NN Vohra said he put in a “lot of efforts, but nothing substantial emerged”. “Corruption, unaccountability, indiscipline and lack of professionalism — all emanate from political interference and politicisation of the constabulary. DGPs, IGPs or for that matter SPs in each district should leave the constabulary to do their job of enforcing the law. If they go wrong, take appropriate action. Unless you allow them to perform freely and fairly, the system won’t deliver,” he said.

Complimenting the author, NN Vohra said he had narrated his experiences in different roles he played as a police officer and “it would trigger a discussion on where we have failed”. Prakash Singh said the book’s simplicity was its hallmark. “It narrates a true story of a police officer’s life. For good policing, officers need to bond with their men. Only then can they command loyalty and expect good results,” he noted.