Police jawan shoots dead two colleagues in Nagaland

PTI

Kohima, November 23

In a case of fratricide, a personnel of the special task force of Nagaland police shot dead two of his colleagues at Jalukie in Peren district, officials said on Wednesday.

Police said that the STF personnel shot a colleague from the force and another from the 10th Indian Reserve Battalion of Nagaland Armed Police while he was on duty around 8:30 pm on Tuesday, they said.

An FIR was filed against the man, identified as Zenisie. He was taken into custody after the incident.

The victims have been identified as Lance Nail Zewangba Yimkhiung of STF and constable Kevisekho Khate of the 10th India Reserve Battalion.

The killings are being investigated, the police said.