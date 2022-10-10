 Police register FIR against organisers for ‘hate speech’ event in Delhi; VHP says ‘laughable’ : The Tribune India

Police register FIR against organisers for ‘hate speech’ event in Delhi; VHP says ‘laughable’

BJP MP Parvesh Verma courts controversy after he allegedly called for total boycott of a community at the event held to protest the killing of a Hindu youth in northeast Delhi

Police register FIR against organisers for ‘hate speech’ event in Delhi; VHP says ‘laughable’

Photo for representation. — iStock

PTI

New Delhi, October 10

An FIR has been filed against the organisers of an event in the national capital where some speakers allegedly had made some hate speeches, Delhi Police said on Monday.

VHP which was one of the organisers rubbished the claim as “laughable” and said police personnel were deployed at the event in Dilshad Garden.

“An FIR has been registered against the organisers under IPC Sec 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for not taking permission from police,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahadra) R Sathiyasundaram.

The event was organised by several Hindu right outfits, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad.

Its spokesperson Vinod Bansal said it was laughable that police was saying no permission taken for the programme in which thousands were present, including the police, which was deployed there.

“Let alone permission, we fixed the venue at Ramleela Ground in Dilshad Garden after suggestion and recommendation by senior police officers. We earlier had planned to hold the gathering near Manish’s house but on the request of police changed it to Ramlila Maidan,” Bansal claimed.

Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma courted controversy on Sunday after he allegedly called for total boycott of a community at an event held to protest the killing of a Hindu youth in northeast Delhi.

Manish (19) was stabbed to death in Sundar Nagri earlier this month.

Police have arrested all the accused in the case—Aalam, Bilal and Faizan—and have said they killed the youth in an old rivalry.

In a purported video of the event, Verma could be heard saying, “Wherever you find them, there is only one way to straighten them out—total boycott. Do you agree with me?” The Delhi Police had on Sunday said it is obtaining the details of the event held in east Delhi’s Dilshad Garden and added that no permission was taken for organising it.

No immediate reaction was available from Verma, who is the BJP MP from West Delhi.

Verma could be seen in the purported video seeking an answer from the crowd about his call for “total boycott” of the community and asking them to raise their hands if they agreed with him.

“We will not buy anything from their shops or pay them any wages. This is the only treatment for them,” he can be heard saying in the video.

Manish’s killing was captured on a CCTV camera. In the footage, three youths are seen walking down a lane and accosting him.

The footage further shows one of the three grabbing Manish by his collar and slapping him. The other two also join in, and start stabbing Manish with knives.

