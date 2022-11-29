Police seize weapon used by Aaftab to chop Shraddha's body

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 28

The Delhi Police have seized the weapon allegedly used by accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala to cut the body parts of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.

Van carrying Aaftab attacked A police van carrying Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner, was attacked by some weapon-wielding people outside the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini where he was taken for a polygraph test on Monday. The vehicle was driven out of the spot while the attackers were detained and their weapons seized.

The police have also recovered a ring that belonged to 27-year-old Walkar, which Aaftab had allegedly given to another woman.

Aaftab underwent the remaining sessions of a polygraph test at Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini, an official said, adding that the process began around 11 am and ended around 6.45 pm.

Aaftab has already undergone three sessions of the test, also known as a lie-detector test. The last one was held on Friday and it lasted about three hours.

Tihar Jail PRO Dheeraj Mathur said Aaftab had been kept in a separate cell and was under round-the-clock CCTV monitoring.

“The Jail Superintendent has received a court order that Aaftab should be presented before the Director of FSL Rohini on November 28, 29 and December 5. The third battalion of the Delhi Police will present him before the FSL Director,” he added.

Meanwhile, a police van carrying Aaftab was attacked by weapon-wielding persons outside the FSL.

The vehicle was driven out of the spot while the attackers were detained and their weapons seized, the police have said, adding the incident took place around 6.45 pm.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar and cut her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his house in Mehrauli.