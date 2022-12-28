Police unearth illegal arms factory in Uttar Pradesh; 1 arrested

PTI

Banda, December 28

An illegal arms factory was unearthed in Marauli village here and a person was arrested in this connection, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said the factory was unearthed on Tuesday following a tip off, and raids were conducted in which one Amrit Vishwakarma was arrested.

A number of arms, bullets and machines were seized from the spot.

The accused admitted that he used to sell country-made pistols to criminals, he said, adding investigation was on to ascertain how many arms have been sold till now.

The accused has been sent to jail, the SP said.