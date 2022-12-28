Police unearth illegal arms factory in Uttar Pradesh; 1 arrested

Banda, December 28
An illegal arms factory was unearthed in Marauli village here and a person was arrested in this connection, police said on Wednesday.
Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said the factory was unearthed on Tuesday following a tip off, and raids were conducted in which one Amrit Vishwakarma was arrested.
A number of arms, bullets and machines were seized from the spot.
The accused admitted that he used to sell country-made pistols to criminals, he said, adding investigation was on to ascertain how many arms have been sold till now.
The accused has been sent to jail, the SP said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore
Jostle among the public during the roadshow leads to stamped...
Uzbekistan Health Ministry probes death of 18 children, alleges link to India-made cough syrup
Says that 18 out of 21 children suffering from acute respira...
4 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter near Tawi bridge in Jammu
7 AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols and a large...
India likely to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers arriving from China, 5 other places from next week: Sources
Health Ministry sources caution that next 40 days will be cr...
PM Modi's mother Hiraben admitted to hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'
Modi visits hospital to meet his ailing mother