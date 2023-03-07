 Policeman, accused of killing Odisha minister, not mentally ill: Medical report : The Tribune India

Policeman, accused of killing Odisha minister, not mentally ill: Medical report

Medical report shot in the arm for BJP, which has been claiming that the state was falsely trying to prove that the accused was mentally disabled to conceal a larger conspiracy involved in the murder

An undated photo of Odisha Health Minister Naba Das (inset) who was shot dead in Jharsuguda district.



PTI

Bhubaneswar, March 7

The policeman accused of killing Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das is not mentally ill, a court in Jharsuguda district said, quoting a report of the medical board that examined him.

Rejecting a plea of the Crime Branch for the mental evaluation of Gopal Das at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru, the court of the additional district judge made public the observation of the medical board that submitted its report on February 5.

“The person is conscious, alert, cooperative and communicative. He is well groomed with eye-to-eye contact. Rapport is established. Mood and affect—appropriate to the situation,” the medical board said in its report.

“Speech is relevant, coherent and goal-directed. Thought content—no abnormality; perception—no abnormality; orientation—intact; memory—immediate, recent, remote all intact; judgment—intact; intelligence—average, abstract thinking—intact, insight present,” it said.

The court said in its March 3 observation that nowhere in the medical board’s report the accused was found to be suffering from mental illness.

The medical board was constituted by the government with doctor Ajay Mishra, the HoD of Psychiatry at the SCB Medical College and Hospital, as its chairman to examine Das, who allegedly shot dead the minister on January 29.

“...the prayer made by the IO (investigating officer) for further psychological examination of the accused would be redundant. However, for the said examination, accused cannot be shifted to NIMHANS,” the court said.

The medical report was shot in the arm for the BJP, which has been claiming that the state was falsely trying to prove that the accused was mentally disabled to conceal a larger conspiracy involved in the murder.

“There is a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the murder of Naba Das,” Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra said, alleging that the police do not want to find who gave the contract of killing the minister to the assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police, and the motive behind it.

The person who gave the contract for killing assured the accused that no action will be taken against him, Mishra claimed.

“Therefore efforts were made to prove him mentally unsound,” he said.

Rejecting the allegation, BJD MLA SB Behera said it was a medical board constituted by the state government that gave the report.

“How was the state government protecting the accused? The state government’s medical board has given the report. It proves the transparency in the investigation,” he said.

Congress legislative party leader Narasingha Mishra claimed there was a personal enmity behind the murder.

“Gopal Das had approached Naba Das for a job for his niece. Something might have transpired during those meetings. Things will become clear if Gopal’s niece is questioned,” Mishra told reporters.

The minister was shot dead at Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district when he went to the area for a programme.

16 killed, over 100 injured as explosion rocks seven-storey building in Bangladesh's capital city

Cause of explosion not known immediately; toll likely to inc...

Excise case: ED questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail for 5 hrs; another businessman arrested

The questioning is expected to continue over the next few da...

Iranian boat with 61kg drugs seized off Gujarat coast

The operation was carried out on Monday night

Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa

Says the Congress will participate in the House proceedings ...

President accepts resignation of Sisodia, Jain; appoints Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Marlena as Delhi ministers

Bharadwaj has been an MLA of AAP since 2013 and currently vi...


ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Excise case: ED questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail for 5 hrs; another businessman arrested

16-year-old flees children's home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

Ludhiana police bust gang of fraudsters who impersonated cops to dupe unemployed youth

Building violations rampant in Patiala

