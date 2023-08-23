Political uproar over three stars—Rajinikanth, Prakash Raj, Sunny Deol

Tribune Web Desk

While the Indians waited with baited breath for ISRO to script history with its ambitious third moon mission Chandrayaan-3, almost simultaneously the country also witnessed high-octane political drama involving three leading stars—southern sensations Rajinikanth and Prakash Raj and BJP’s Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol—due to various reasons.

Rajinikanth

While the box office raked in the success of Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer’, the southern megastar came under severe criticism from a section of the social media and political spectrum for touching the feet of a “much-younger” Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath.

The social media went ablaze over the star, who enjoys a larger-than-life image, bending before the BJP CM, sparking a politicaldebate. BJP’s adversaries took to the town with a claim that Rajinikanth was bending before Adityanath because he saw in him India's “future Prime Minister”, forcing him to clarify that it was his “habit to touch the feet of ‘yogis’ or ‘sanyasis’.”

“It is my habit to touch the feet of ‘yogis’ or ‘sanyasis’ and take their blessings, even if they are younger than me. I have done that only,” Rajinikanth was quoted as saying. The southern superstar, who is known to engage with the BJP while pursuing career in politics, refrained from commenting on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“What a fall!! 72-year-old Rajinikanth touching the feet of 51-year-old Yogi Adityanath….” said netizens, calling the act of his touching the feet of Adityanath “shocking.”

“Debates are happening on CM Yogi Adityanath being seen as Prime Minister in the future. Otherwise, this courtesy was not shown by actor Rajinikanth for Prime Minister Modi. He is having a glimpse of the future Prime Minister in CM Yogi Adityanath. Such talks are making rounds,” Congress leader Udit Raj was quoted as saying.

Prakash Raj

While Rajinikanth is known for his saffron’ leanings and Deol represents BJP in Parliament, Prakash Raj is someone famous for making political statements and his anti-BJP and anti-PM Narendra Modi stance. “I am not anti-Hindu, I am anti-Modi,” he had also said at one point in time.

No wonder therefore that Raj was hammered on social media for his post on the Chandrayaan-3 and “blind hatred” for PM Modi.

The controversial tweet had a photo of a man wearing a ‘lungi’ and a vest pouring tea with acaption, “First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander.”

As he had to face backlash, Prakash Raj retorted. “Hate sees only Hate...I was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times…celebrating our Kerala Chaiwala.. which Chaiwala did the TROLLS see?? .. if you don't get a joke then the joke is on you.. Grow up #justasking),” clarified Raj.

The explanation that “chai tweet” was an old joke around since the time of American Astronaut Neil Armstrongin reference to that there will always be a Keralite selling tea no matter which corner of the world they go toalso did not go down well given his‘chaiwala’ digs at PM Modi in the past.

According to reports, police complaints havebeen filed against Raj for his tweet on Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Sunny Deol

Meanwhile, the record breaking performance of his film Gadar-2 coincided with a controversy surrounding Sunny Deol'sMumbai villa.

The Bank of Baroda had put up an e-auction notice for his villa to recover a loan of Rs 56 crore, which they withdrew the next day citing “technical reasons”.

Perceptions that the notice generated for the Gurdaspur MP, who is also under the scanner for absence in his constituency and the Lok Sabha, saw many wondering if there was a “BJP hand” in the bank’s U-turn.

The Congress questioned who triggered the “technical reasons” for the withdrawal.

“Yesterday afternoon the nation got to know that Bank of Baroda had put up the Juhu residence of BJP MP Sunny Deol for e-auction since he has not paid up Rs 56 crore owed to the Bank. This morning, in less than 24 hours, thenation has gotto know that the Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice due to 'technical reasons'.

"Wonder who triggered these 'technical reasons'?" Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wondered.

A statement from the actor’s side said, “We are in the process of resolving this issue and the issue will be resolved. We request for no further speculation on the same.”

Stars and politics

While parties induct film stars to add colour to election campaigns and rallies and attract people, only a few like Shatrughan Sinha, Jaya Bachchan and late Sunil Duttand Vinod Khannahave been known to take their political lives seriously.

Deol, in a recent interview to anational channel, admitted that he did not want to contest any elections and that politics did not suit his family.

“I don't want to fight any elections as of now, I think my 'chunaav' (election) will be as an actor and I think as an actor I can do 'desh seva' (service to the nation) which I have been doing and I am confident what I can give to the youth, to the country, is being a good actor and bringing out good projects,”Deol was quoted as saying.

“I think it (politics) does not suit our family,” Sunny said, referringto his father Dharmendra’s stint as the Bikaner MP.

