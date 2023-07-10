POLL VIOLENCE: West Bengal Governor in Delhi to brief Shah; toll 20

New Delhi, July 9

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday flew to New Delhi and is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise him of the violence in Saturday’s panchayat elections, the toll of which has risen to 20.

“I am going to Delhi to have some fresh air,” Bose told reporters at the Kolkata airport before departing for New Delhi. The Governor had visited various places, mostly in North 24 Parganas district, to take stock of the situation during the polling.

The BSF today, meanwhile, claimed that the West Bengal State Election Commission did not share any information on sensitive booths despite repeated requests.

BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) SS Guleria told reporters that the border guarding force had written several letters to the State Election Commission seeking information on sensitive booths. “The schedule for the three-tier panchayat poll was announced on June 8. On June 7, we were told only about the number of sensitive booths, but their location was not shared,” he said.

Noting that the BSF deployment was done in accordance with the orders of the local administration, the DIG said, “There were 59,000 troops of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and state armed police personnel arrived from 25 states for election duty. But the security forces were not adequately utilised in sensitive booths.”

The state had declared only 4,834 booths sensitive where CAPFs were deployed even though the actual number of sensitive booths seemed much higher, he claimed. Forty persons, including 20 on polling day, lost their lives in the elections, according to reports. — TNS

Repolling today in 696 booths