Poll will decide Manipur's next 25 years: Narendra Modi

New Delhi, February 22
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said there was a time when common people in Manipur would not be able to visit government offices, but (CM) Biren Singh’s “people-friendly” dispensation has taken welfare services to people’s doorstep.
“The BJP’s ‘double-engine’ government has laid a strong foundation for the state for the next 25 years,” the PM said at an election rally in Imphal, Manipur, on Tuesday.
“This election will decide the future of Manipur for the next 25 years,” he said.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh countered the claims made by the PM. In a series of tweets, he said: “The PM claimed balanced development in Manipur and taking administration to people’s doorstep. The truth is the BJP government has shut the doors of the Autonomous District Councils by not holding polls in the past five years. This is murder of democracy.” —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...