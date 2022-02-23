Poll will decide Manipur's next 25 years: Narendra Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said there was a time when common people in Manipur would not be able to visit government offices, but (CM) Biren Singh’s “people-friendly” dispensation has taken welfare services to people’s doorstep.

“The BJP’s ‘double-engine’ government has laid a strong foundation for the state for the next 25 years,” the PM said at an election rally in Imphal, Manipur, on Tuesday.

“This election will decide the future of Manipur for the next 25 years,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh countered the claims made by the PM. In a series of tweets, he said: “The PM claimed balanced development in Manipur and taking administration to people’s doorstep. The truth is the BJP government has shut the doors of the Autonomous District Councils by not holding polls in the past five years. This is murder of democracy.” —

