Poor management: CAG on Indo-Nepal border roads project

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

The CAG in its report on the Indo-Nepal border roads project has brought out inadequacies in planning and financial management, which, coupled with poor contract management and execution of works led to undue delays and cost enhancement.

In the report, submitted to Parliament, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India said the Central government in November 2010 took up the construction of 1,377 km of roads along the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar (564 km), UP (640 km) and Uttarakhand (173 km) at a cost of Rs 3,853 crore. The MHA released the funds aggregating Rs 1,709.17 crore to these states as of March 31, 2021. The timeline for completion of the project was March, 2016, but it was subsequently extended to December 2022. —