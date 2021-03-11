Population control Bill soon: Union Minister

PTI

Raipur, May 31

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday said a law for population control would be brought soon.

The Union Minister for Food Processing Industries was in Raipur to attend ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ at ICAR-National Institute of Biotic Stress Management, Baronda.

When asked by reporters about a law on population control, Patel said, “It will be brought soon, don’t worry. When such strong and big decisions have been taken, then others will be taken too.” He also attacked the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh claiming it had failed to achieve targets under some central schemes.