Population of Muslims declining fast: Digvijaya

Sagar (MP), April 13
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday claimed that contrary to the BJP and RSS’ “false propaganda” the population of the Muslim community vis-a-vis the Hindus was fast declining. The ruling BJP was quick to counter him as it accused him of indulging in politics of appeasement and giving false statements to divide society.
Replying to queries on his party’s stand on a census, Singh said: “The propaganda of the BJP and the RSS that the Muslim population is increasing is false and unverified because the minority community’s population is decreasing at a faster pace as compared to that of the Hindus, and I can prove it. The census should be conducted and its results should come out on the basis of OBCs.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...