Population of Muslims declining fast: Digvijaya

PTI

Sagar (MP), April 13

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday claimed that contrary to the BJP and RSS’ “false propaganda” the population of the Muslim community vis-a-vis the Hindus was fast declining. The ruling BJP was quick to counter him as it accused him of indulging in politics of appeasement and giving false statements to divide society.

Replying to queries on his party’s stand on a census, Singh said: “The propaganda of the BJP and the RSS that the Muslim population is increasing is false and unverified because the minority community’s population is decreasing at a faster pace as compared to that of the Hindus, and I can prove it. The census should be conducted and its results should come out on the basis of OBCs.”