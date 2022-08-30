Post floods, Pakistan moots trade with India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 29

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Monday said the government could consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India following the destruction of standing crops due to massive floods.

Surge in food prices Pakistan is seeing a huge surge in the prices of essentials due to floods in Balochistan, Sindh and south Punjab

Its government wants to begin with imports of onion, tomatoes and bananas from India

Analysts believe beginning of trade due to the emergency situation would open the door a little which may pave the way for a more trade with India PM Modi offers condolences Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy. Narendra Modi, PM

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Ismail said the government could “consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India” to facilitate people after recent floods destroyed crops across the country.”

Previous Pakistan PM Imran Khan had downgraded its trade relations with India in August 2019 after revocation of Article 370.

Two main components of the ruling coalition – PML (Nawaz) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) — are seen as pro-trade with India. However, they have been in a cleft-stick since Imran Khan had tied trade to the Kashmir issue. Analysts believe beginning of trade due to the emergency situation in Pakistan would open the door a little which may pave the way for a more trade with India.

In March 2021, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had announced it would allow the private sector to import white sugar from India and cotton via the Wagah border. However, within days following severe criticism from the same parties — PML (Nawaz) and PPP – which are now in the ruling arrangement, then PM Khan turned down the proposal on grounds that there was no change in the political situation, that is abrogation of Article 370 and change in status of J&K that compelled Islamabad to cut off all trade with India in August 2019. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also made the case for trade and engagement with other countries, especially India.

