 Post Gambian deaths, central regulator to inspect pharma companies : The Tribune India

Spurious Drugs

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 27

With the implications of the Gambian child death tragedy still lingering, India’s apex drug regulator on Tuesday commenced joint inspection of a set of drug factories across the country with the objective of weeding out spurious drugs.

Most units in unorganised sector

  • A NITI Aayog document says the Indian pharma industry is quite fragmented and consists of nearly 10,500 units with the majority in the unorganised sector
  • Of these, about 300-400 units are categorised as belonging to medium to large organised sector with the top 10 manufacturers accounting for 36.5% of the market share

The practice so far

  • State drug controllers responsible for inspection of units
  • Drug inspectors of state mandated to inspect, at least once a year, all premises licensed to manufacture drugs, cosmetics
  • Have to ensure that licence conditions are met; collect samples for testing

The risk-based inspection of “identified drug manufacturing units” is being conducted after a long gap and close on the heels of a Gambian parliamentary committee seeking action against Sonepat-based Maiden Pharma which, the panel said, exported contaminated cold and cough syrups potentially linked to child deaths, as also stated by the WHO in its October 5 global alert.

Though Drug Controller General of India VG Somani informed the WHO recently that Maiden products were not found to be contaminated in tests by Indian labs, the matter is far from closed. Meanwhile, Maiden Pharma’s operations remain closed, with the ball in the DCGI’s court.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) today did not say which facilities it would inspect but noted that the exercise would be held in collaboration with state drug controllers. “Joint inspections are being conducted as per the standard operating procedures,” the regulator said, adding that a committee of two joint drugs controllers had been constituted to monitor the process of inspection, reporting and subsequent action and ensure compliance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and Rules thereunder.

The Act provides for three yearly inspections of companies, at risk of producing spurious drugs. “The exercise will ensure high standards of quality compliance with respect to drugs manufactured in the country. An action plan for nationwide inspection of manufacturing units which are identified to be at the risk of manufacturing ‘not of standard quality’ (NSQ)/adulterated/spurious drugs was made prior to carrying out of the inspections,” the CDSCO said.

The objective of drug regulation is to ensure safety, efficacy and quality of the drugs available in the country, officials said. “Once the exercise concludes, the CDSCO and state drug controllers can issue notices to firms that are non-complaint with good manufacturing practices (GMP) under the law. Cancellation of manufacturing licence is the maximum penalty following such an exercise depending on the nature of violations,” a state drug controller said.

The action stems from the government’s urge to raise the bar for the pharma industry, currently valued at USD 49 billion.

The Indian pharma sector is the third largest globally in terms of production by volume and 14th by value. The Indian Pharmaceutical Association estimates the industry to grow to USD 130 billion by 2030.

Although among top 20 pharmaceutical exporting countries, India faces the challenge of GMP compliance by majority firms. Of the estimated over 10,000 manufacturing units in India, only 2,000 are WHO GMP approved, nearly 200 are approved by the European Directorate of Quality Medicines, nearly 1,100 have European Certificate of Suitability and about 665 are US FDA-approved.

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

40,000 winged guests at Harike
Punjab

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy
Entertainment

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend
Himachal

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend

Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu

3 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area

The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...

Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm

Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm

More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...

3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona

3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona

The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...

22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house

22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house

Police suspect suicide

5 of family charred to death in UP

5 of family charred to death in UP

As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove


Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Looking Back 2022: Amritsar district sportspersons prove their mettle in national, international events

Nagar kirtan taken out from Akal Takht to mark Guru Gobind Singh's parkash purab

Posing as cops, gang of 4 used 'nakas' to rob commuters in Batala

4 snatch car in Mohali, 7th incident in 40 days

4 snatch car in Mohali, 7th incident in 40 days

PGI, Panjab University among 9 put on notice for flouting waste management norms

Covid readiness assessed at Chandigarh hospitals during mock drill

Mock Drill: Chetan Singh Jouramajra takes stock of Mohali’s Covid readiness

Haryana prepared to deal with any situation: Anil Vij

Cheating in exams plague-like pandemic: HC

Cheating in exams plague-like pandemic: Delhi High Court

Delhi colder than Dharamsala, Nainital; Fog blots out sun in parts of Haryana, Punjab, west UP

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

BJP names Rekha Gupta as its candidate for Delhi mayoral poll

Badhra block samiti member found dead in Gurugram

Resurvey ordered in areas where anomalies suspected

High-tension power wires too close for comfort near Pathankot Chowk

Cane procurement, payment reviewed

March held to seek relief for Latifpura demolition-hit

With Mann's oath-taking, Nawanshahr dist remained in spotlight

Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Bomb scare at Hyatt Regency Ludhiana

Enforcement Directorate raids milk plant, offices of liquor contractor Channi Bajaj

Hold F&CC meeting at earliest: Councillors

5 illegal constructions razed in Ludhiana

Patiala MC to rejuvenate Rajindra Lake

Patiala MC to rejuvenate Rajindra Lake

Leadership initiative: Student dons roles of DC, SSP for a day

2 schools in Patiala fined for charging excess fee

Punjabi University, Patiala to complete study on farm stir