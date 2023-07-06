 Posters inciting violence against Indian diplomats unacceptable: MEA : The Tribune India

Posters inciting violence against Indian diplomats unacceptable: MEA

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said that space must not be given to extremist and terrorist elements in the name of freedom of expression

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.



New Delhi, July 6

Days after posters inciting violence against Indian diplomats surfaced in Canada and a few other countries, India on Thursday said such activities are not at all acceptable.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said that space must not be given to extremist and terrorist elements in the name of freedom of expression.

At a media briefing, he also asserted that the safety of Indian diplomats and the country’s missions is of utmost importance for the government.

