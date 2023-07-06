Posters inciting violence against Indian diplomats unacceptable: MEA

New Delhi, July 6
Days after posters inciting violence against Indian diplomats surfaced in Canada and a few other countries, India on Thursday said such activities are not at all acceptable.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said that space must not be given to extremist and terrorist elements in the name of freedom of expression.
At a media briefing, he also asserted that the safety of Indian diplomats and the country’s missions is of utmost importance for the government.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission to be launched on July 14
ISRO’s new heavylift launch vehicle LVM-3 to carry out Moon ...
I am president of NCP, asserts Sharad Pawar after party’s national executive meet
‘Our organisation still intact and we are with Sharad Pawar’...
Any direct attacks on Indian mission 'completely unacceptable', says UK amid Khalistani threats
Foreign Secretary Cleverly’s statement follows Indian envoys...
Canada always takes 'serious action' against terrorism: PM Trudeau on pro-Khalistan elements
His remarks came days after India summoned the Canadian envo...
Punjab Regiment to represent Indian Army at Bastille Day parade in France
The Punjab Regiment contingent comprises three officers, fou...