Posters outside Congress office, Hindu Sena cadre booked

New Delhi, April 24
The police today said they had booked Hindu Sena members for allegedly putting up posters outside the Congress headquarters here.
Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta said its members had put up a series of posters outside the All-India Congress Committee headquarters, questioning the party’s “silence” on alleged attacks on Hindus. “Why is the Gandhi family silent on the attacks on Hindus in the country?” he asked.
The development comes in the backdrop of clashes between two communities in Jahangirpuri during a procession on Hanuman Jayanti, which left eight police personnel and a local injured. —
