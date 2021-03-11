Power crisis: Centre mulls reviving defunct coal plants

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

With the power supply crisis worsening and several states reeling under power cuts, the government on Monday began discussions on reviving non-operational coal-based plants and the ones that are under liquidation.

Power Minister RK Singh led the discussions with plans being debated to revive 7,150 MW worth stressed coal-based plants.

The discussions came on a day when Home Minister Amit Shah was also leant to have met his power and coal counterparts. Sources confirmed the meeting took place, but did not disclose its agenda. The meeting on reviving non-operational coal-based plants, meanwhile, followed a massive 14 per cent surge in power demand in April, with sources saying the requirement touched a high of 134 billion units in April. It is estimated that power demand could rise to 222 GW in May, with the weather office predicting heat wave conditions and above normal maximum temperatures in May over northwest and Central India which saw the second hottest summer in 72 years.

The peak all-India daily demand that the ministry met was 2,07,111 MW at 14:50 hours on April 29 and the peak deficit was 5 per cent.

Official sources say power demand had last peaked in August 2021 at 130 billion units.

Asked what the government was expecting from today’s meeting on reviving latent plants, the sources say discussions are underway with power firms to operationalise three coal-based plants with a capacity of more than 2,000 MW that would help to ease the current situation.

Several states have had to resort to power cuts and disrupted industrial activity to provide power to consumers as heat wave conditions continued.