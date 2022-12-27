Power ministry inks pact with DRDO to develop early warning systems for vulnerable power projects in hills

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

The Ministry of Power has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the implementation of early warning systems for vulnerable hydropower projects and power stations located in disaster-prone mountainous regions.

Under the MoU, the Ministry of Power and DRDO will jointly work towards developing suitable mitigation measures against avalanches, landslides, glaciers, glacial lakes and other geo-hazards, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

DRDO's Defence Geo-informatics Research Establishment based here is mandated with carrying out research in these areas.

The expertise of DRDO will also be utilised in developing a comprehensive early warning system for vulnerable hydro projects and power stations in hilly regions. Separate and specific tasks will be formulated between the DRDO and respective project developers in agreement with broad understanding developed through this MoU.

The Ministry of Power has taken the initiative of implementing early warning systems (EWS) at hydro power projects, especially those located in upper reaches of mountain regions.

EWS is an integrated system of hazard monitoring, forecasting and prediction, disaster-risk assessment, communication and preparedness for timely action to reduce disaster risks in the event of hazardous occurrences.

The ministry has already signed MoUs with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, India Meteorological Department, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology and National Remote Sensing Centre, ISRO for implementation of EWS.