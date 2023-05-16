Power play, DK Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, May 15

After its emphatic win in the Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress faces the uphill task of choosing a Chief Minister with both KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah eyeing the post.

In the eventuality of one of them becoming CM, the other is likely to be placated with key portfolios. Siddaramaiah, who reached Delhi today, reportedly held talks with MLAs loyal to him before leaving.

Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah leaves Bengaluru for Delhi on Monday. PTI

Shivakumar on Monday cancelled his Delhi trip, hours after confirming he would be flying to the national Capital, triggering speculation that all was not well in the ruling camp over the CM post issue. He cited health reasons for the change in his travel plans.

“My strength is 135 and I’m the KPCC president. It is under my presidency that the party has won 135 seats,” Shivakumar told the media amid claims that Siddaramaiah enjoyed the backing of many MLAs. “I don’t believe in worshipping an individual. I worship the party,” he added.

A group of pontiffs met Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh (Bangalore-Rural MP) and extended their support to Shivakumar.

“I have led the party with courage. I’ve proven by capability. I didn’t lose heart when our MLAs left us (2019 defections). Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have given me strength. I now leave it to them,” Shivakumar said.

The three observers, who interacted with party MLAs on their choice for the CM’s post after the CLP meeting on Sunday, briefed party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and submitted their report.

After the meeting, Randeep Surjewala, AICC in-charge for Karnataka, told the media the party would take a decision after wider consultations.

“The observers have submitted their report to the Congress president. We will hold consultations with all state leaders, including Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, and after that a decision will be taken by the Congress president,” he said.

Keen tussle