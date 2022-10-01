Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,500-km 'padyatra' in Bihar from October 2

Patna, October 1
Political strategist Prashant Kishor will embark on a 3,500 km ‘padyatra’ in Bihar from West Champaran district on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on Sunday as part of his ‘Jan Suraj’ campaign.
The yatra is likely to take anywhere between 12-18 months and it is being widely seen to be a likely precursor to his fresh entry into politics even though he has often stressed that any such decision can only be taken by people who associate themselves with his campaign.
Kishor had joined the JD(U) in 2018 in a short-lived innings as a politician before being expelled in 2020 for his public criticism of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, especially the veteran leader's support to the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
A statement said Kishor will attempt to reach every panchayat and block during the yatra and will be a part of it till its end without taking any break.
He will start his journey from Gandhi Ashram in Bhitiharwa in West Champaran, where the father of the nation had launched his first satyagraha movement in 1917.
In the run up to the yatra, Kishor had been touring the backward state to interact with members of civil society, emphasising that the state does not merely need a change of government but require coming together of well-meaning people to transform the system.
The statement said the yatra has three main goals, including identifying right people at the grassroots and bring them on a democratic platform.
It will also work to make a vision document for the state by incorporating views from experts in different fields, including education, health, agriculture and industry.
