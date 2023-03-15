Pre-2014 retirees can opt for higher pension till May 3

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Tuesday extended till May 3 the deadline for pre-September 2014 retirees to apply for pension on higher wages.

The Supreme Court had earlier held that the employees who had retired before September 1, 2014, and had exercised option under paragraph 11 (3) prior to their retirement shall be eligible for pension on higher wages. Instructions in this regard have been issued to field offices vide circular dated December 29, 2022, and January 5, 2023. The online facility for submitting applications for validation of joint options to the employees who retired before September 1, 2014, and had exercised joint options before their retirement has been provided on the EPFO website till March 3, 2023.

