Preparations by Navy are not against any aggression: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to the Naval Base in Karwar

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar aboard INS Khanderi, at Karwar in Karnataka on Friday. @DefPROMumbai/PTI

PTI

Karwar (Karnataka) May 27

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the preparations being made by the Indian Navy are not a provocation to any aggression, but a guarantee of peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region.

After spending hours under the sea, witnessing the combat capabilities and offensive strength of the state-of-the-art Kalvari class submarine- 'INS Khanderi', he termed the experience as "wonderful and thrilling", and said, he is more assured of India's security.

He said the Indian Navy is a modern, potent and credible force which has the capability to remain vigilant, valiant and victorious in each and every situation.

The Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to the Naval Base in Karwar, which began on Thursday, during which he interacted with the Indian Navy personnel.

"Today the Indian Navy is counted among the front line Navies of the world and world's big maritime forces are ready for cooperation with India. The preparations being made by the Indian Navy is not against anyone, but it is aimed at peace and prosperity of the Indian Ocean Region," Singh said.

During his interaction with the media here, he said, "the preparations made by the Indian Navy are not a provocation to any aggression, but a guarantee to people in the Indian Ocean Region."Noting that INS Khanderi is the best example of 'Make-in-India' capabilities, the Minister said, out of the order given for 41 ships or submarines for the Indian Navy, 39 of them are being built at Indian Shipyards.

"I have myself launched two ships in Mumbai about 10 days ago," he said, adding that the INS Khanderi in which he took the sea sortie on Friday was commissioned by him in September, 2019.

Singh said that the fast phase at which the Indian Navy has launched ships and other platforms recently, has given strength to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign of "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat".

"This year when we are celebrating the 75 years of our Independence, Indian Navy's INS Vikrant is getting ready for commissioning. I'm confident that 'INS Vikrant' along with 'Vikramaditya', together will give a big strength to India's maritime security," he added.

