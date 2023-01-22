Prepare for 'Pariksha pe Charcha', medical colleges told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 21

The National Medical Commission (NMC), the apex medical education regulator, in a letter to deans and principals of all medical colleges in the country has directed that arrangements be made on the campuses to view Prime Minister's annual interaction with students ‘Pariksha pe charcha’, scheduled for January 27.

“All medical colleges are requested to give wide publicity for the programme and make arrangements for viewing it,” Ashok Kumar, Director of the NMC, said.