President advises Assam varsity to adopt villages

PTI

Tezpur (Assam), February 26

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday advised Tezpur University to adopt some villages and develop those under a new model of University Social Responsibility.

Addressing the 19th convocation of the university, the President expressed happiness over its initiative to offer various innovative solutions to rural people.

Tezpur University can adopt a model of University Social Responsibility in line with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the President said after handing over degrees to students of the institute.

He said the central university, which is located on the bank of the Brahmaputra in Tezpur, can adopt some villages and help them in their overall development.

Kovind, the visitor of the varsity, also appealed to the students to actively participate in promotion and marketing of organic products from the North-East.

He also lauded efforts of the Assam Government for conserving biodiversity.

Assam Governor and Chancellor of Tezpur University Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, several state ministers, MPs and MLAs were also present at the programme. —