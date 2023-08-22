President Biden to visit India from September 7-10 to attend G-20 Summit

Washington, August 22
US President Joe Biden will travel to India from September 7 to 10 to attend the G-20 Leaders’ Summit, the White House said on Tuesday.
President Biden and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including on the clean energy transition and combatting climate change, mitigating the economic and social impacts of the Ukraine conflict, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
Increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty, including by addressing global challenges will also be discussed, the official added.
While in New Delhi, President Biden will also commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, including by hosting it in 2026, Jean-Pierre added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi asks BRICS, other developing nations to join in India's growth story
PM will hold several bilaterals but of great interest will b...
‘17 minutes of terror’: Chandrayaan-3’s landing process when everything has to go right
Lander Module scheduled to make a touch down at 6:04 pm on W...
Punjab releases Rs 186 crore as compensation for crops damaged in floods
A special ‘girdawari’ was conducted in all the affected area...
Punjab, Haryana farmers seeking flood relief detained as they march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border
As preventive measures, Punjab Police have taken over 100 fa...
Met dept predicts heavy rains again in Himachal Pradesh, issues red alert
Warning issued for Tuesday night for parts of Bilaspur, Hami...