President confers Padma awards

New Delhi, April 5

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday conferred Padma Vibhushan for 2023 on Mulayam Singh Yadav and medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis, known globally for his work on Oral Rehydration Solution, posthumously.

Sudha Murty, author & philanthropist

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty and physicist Deepak Dhar, known for his career in statistical physics, were presented Padma Bhushan at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Anand Kumar, mathematics educator

Music director MM Keeravaani, who bagged India’s first Oscar for an original song 'Naatu Naatu', received the Padma Shri. TNS