President Droupadi Murmu to launch warship in Kolkata

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will launch warship Vindhyagiri at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, Kolkata, on August 17, the Navy said. This is the sixth ship of Project 17A. TNS

High Court stays Oxfam India’s I-T reassessment

New Delhi: The Delhi HC has stayed the income tax reassessment proceedings against Oxfam India and issued a notice to the I-T Department seeking its response to a petition filed by the NGO.PTI

Thane hospital sees 18 deaths in 24 hours

Thane: Eighteen patients, including 10 women, have died in the past 24 hours at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa in Thane, civic commissioner Abhijit Bangar said on Sunday.PTI

Shri Rajput Karni Sena chief shot at in Udaipur

Jaipur: Shri Rajput Karni Sena chief Bhanwar Singh Saladiya was shot at by a former district president of the right-wing group over an old dispute in Udaipur on Sunday, the police said.

