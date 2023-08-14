President Droupadi Murmu to launch warship in Kolkata

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will launch warship Vindhyagiri at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, Kolkata, on August 17, the Navy said. This is the sixth ship of Project 17A. TNS
High Court stays Oxfam India’s I-T reassessment
New Delhi: The Delhi HC has stayed the income tax reassessment proceedings against Oxfam India and issued a notice to the I-T Department seeking its response to a petition filed by the NGO.PTI
Thane hospital sees 18 deaths in 24 hours
Thane: Eighteen patients, including 10 women, have died in the past 24 hours at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa in Thane, civic commissioner Abhijit Bangar said on Sunday.PTI
Shri Rajput Karni Sena chief shot at in Udaipur
Jaipur: Shri Rajput Karni Sena chief Bhanwar Singh Saladiya was shot at by a former district president of the right-wing group over an old dispute in Udaipur on Sunday, the police said.
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...