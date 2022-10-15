President Droupadi Murmu: Bangladesh youth custodians of ties with India

New Delhi, October 14
A youth delegation from Bangladesh called on President Droupadi Murmu on Friday. Addressing the delegation, the President said they all were custodians of the future of not only Bangladesh, but also of the unique relationship of Delhi and Dhaka.
She expressed confidence that they would play a major role in the years to come in strengthening the relationship between the two countries.
She said the visit was important as it continued the momentum from the last year’s celebrations of the 50th anniversary of liberation of Bangladesh, establishment of relations between India and Bangladesh, and the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is much-respected in India.
