President Droupadi Murmu launches start-up platform for women entrepreneurs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 4

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said Gujarat’s inclusive and all-round development was a model for other state governments, with the state emerging as a leader on several parameters.

Launching ‘herSTART’ — a start-up platform by Gujarat University, Ahmedabad, for women entrepreneurs — the President hailed the university for its top alumni, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, father of India’s space programme Vikram Sarabhai, former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking after inaugurating various projects of the state government related to education and tribal development in virtual mode from the campus, the President said it was natural for an institution with an alumnus such as Sarabhai to be a pioneer in science, research and innovation.

She noted that there were more than 450 start-ups working on the campus of Gujarat University and over 125 women-led start-ups were being supported by the university.

“Around 15,000 women entrepreneurs are associated online or offline with this initiative,” said the President dedicating the new platform to women entrepreneurs.

President Murmu, after inaugurating Sainik School, Girls Literacy Residential School and Eklavya Model Residential School, said the foundation stone for strengthening India’s position in science, research and innovation would be laid through school education.

This is President Murmu’s first visit to election-bound Gujarat after she assumed office.

