President Droupadi Murmu leaves for UK for Queen’s funeral

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 17

President Droupadi Murmu left for London on Saturday to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and to offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited the British High Commission here on September 12 to convey the country’s condolences. “President Droupadi Murmu emplanes for London to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India,” tweeted the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her summer house Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8. She will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on September 19.