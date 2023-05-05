President Droupadi Murmu rejects mercy petition of rapist-killer

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

President Droupadi Murmu has turned down the mercy plea of Vasanta Sampat Dupare (61), sentenced to death for raping and killing a four-year-old girl in Maharashtra in 2008.

This is the first mercy petition rejected by Murmu after she assumed office as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022.

Dupare had stoned the child to death in a brutal killing, with the Supreme Court on dismissing his review petition in May 2017 ruling. “The aggravating circumstances and the barbaric manner in which the four-year-old was killed, clearly outweighs the mitigating circumstances,” the SC had said.

Earlier, the top court had upheld the trial court and Bombay High Court’s orders sentencing Dupare to death.

The President rejected Dupare’s petition after receiving a recommendation from the Union Home Ministry.

India’s legal structures against child sexual exploitation are rated among the best in the world. In August 2019, Parliament had approved amendments to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act prescribing, for the first time, death penalty for those convicted of raping girls below 12.

While upholding the death penalty awarded to the convict, the top court had said the rape of a minor girl was “a monstrous burial of her dignity in darkness”. The court had referred to the sequence of events in the case and said that the convict, who was a neighbour, lured the girl, raped her and then battered her to death using two heavy stones.