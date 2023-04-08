Tezpur (Assam), April 8
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday took her maiden sortie in a fighter aircraft at Tezpur air base in Assam.
Group Captain Naveen Kumar Tiwari flew her in a Sukhoi-30 MKI that took off from the Indian Air Force base.
Murmu, who is on a three-day trip to Assam, reached Tezpur from Guwahati. She was received at the air base by Air Marshal S P Dharkar, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hindenburg-Adani row: Supreme Court panel will be more useful, effective than JPC, says Sharad Pawar
On Friday, Pawar came out in support of Adani Group and crit...
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in Sukhoi-30 fighter jet in Assam’s Tezpur
Group Captain Naveen Kumar Tiwari flew her in a Sukhoi-30 MK...
No threats detected after reports of active shooter on University of Oklahoma campus
The school in a tweet urged people to 'Avoid South Oval area...
Drunk man on board Delhi-Bengaluru flight attempts to open emergency exit mid-air, arrested
The accused, Pratheek, was in an inebriated state, say polic...