President Droupadi Murmu undergoes cataract surgery

New Delhi, November 20
President Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery in her right eye at the Army Hospital (Referral and Research) here on Sunday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a communiqué.
The surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital, it said.
Murmu, 64, had undergone cataract surgery in her left eye at the Army Hospital on October 16.
“The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery of her right eye today morning (November 20, 2022) at the Army Hospital (Referral & Research), New Delhi. Surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27 approves ‘historic decision’ to set up ‘loss and damage’ fund, but contentious issues remain
Evokes mixed response as no clarity on terms of funding arra...
CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves
The structure of legal profession is patriarchal, caste-base...
'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account
Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll wit...
Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts
Police took accused Aaftab Poonawala to the flat where he an...
Positive energy generated due to Bharat Jodo Yatra undone by Rahul’s criticism of Savarkar: Sanjay Raut
Questioned why Rahul Gandhi was raking up issues which touch...