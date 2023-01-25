President Murmu approves 412 gallantry awards, other decorations to Armed Forces personnel

New Delhi, January 25
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday approved 412 gallantry awards, including six Kirti Chakras and 15 Shaurya Chakras, on the eve of 74th Republic Day.
Out of the six Kirti Chakras, four were conferred posthumously. Similarly, two Shaurya Chakras were awarded posthumously.
Kirti Chakra is India’s second highest peacetime gallantry award after Ashok Chakra. Shaurya Chakra is the country’s third-highest peacetime gallantry award.
The Kirti Chakra award winners are Major Shubhang from the Dogra Regiment of the 62 battalion of Rashtriya Rifles and Naik Jitendra Singh of the Rajput Regiment of the 44 Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles, according to the defence ministry.
Those who were conferred the award posthumously included Rohit Kumar from Jammu and Kashmir Police, sub-inspector Deepak Bhardwaj, and head constables Sodhi Narayan and Shrawan Kashyap.
The Shaurya Chakra awardees are Major Aditya Bhadauria from Kumaon Regiment of 50th battalion of Rashtriya Rifles, Captain Arun Kumar from the Kumaon Regiment of 13th battalion of Rashtriya Rifles, Captain Yudhvir Sinbgh of the Mechanised Infantry of ninth battalion of Rashtriya Rifles and Captain Rakesh TR of ninth battalion of the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces).
The Shaurya Chakra was posthumously conferred on Naik Jasbir Singh of sixth battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh of Jammu and Kashmir Police, the defence ministry said.
The award has also been conferred on Lance Naik Vikas Choudhary of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, Group Captain Yogeshwar Krishnarao Kandalkar (pilot), Flight Lieutenant Tejpal, Squadron Leader Sandeep Kumar Jhajhria, Anand Singh (IAF Garud) and Sunil Kumar (IAF).
The other Shaurya Chakra awardees are Assistant Commandant Satendra Singh (MHA), Deputy Commandant Vikky Kumar Pandey (MHA) and Constable Vijay Oraon, the ministry said.
The awards also included one Bar to Sena Medal (gallantry), 92 Sena Medals, including four posthumous, one Nao Sena Medal (gallantry), seven Vayu Sena Medals (gallantry) and 29 Param Vishisht Seva Medals.
The awards also included three Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, one Bar to Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, 52 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 10 Yudh Seva Medals, four Bar to Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty) and 36 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty).
The President also approved two Bar to Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty, posthumous), 11 Nao Sena Medals including three posthumous, 14 Vayu Sena Medals, two Bar to Vishisht Seva Medal and 126 Vishisht Seva Medals.
The President is the Supreme Commander of the three services.
