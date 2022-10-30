 President Murmu, PM Modi express grief over deaths in Gujarat bridge collapse; Congress asks party workers to extend help : The Tribune India

President Murmu, PM Modi express grief over deaths in Gujarat bridge collapse; Congress asks party workers to extend help

NDRF rushes three teams to Gujarat’s Morbi district after a suspension bridge over a river collapsed

President Murmu, PM Modi express grief over deaths in Gujarat bridge collapse; Congress asks party workers to extend help

An injured being treated at a hospital, after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, on Sunday, October 30, 2022. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, October 30

Several top leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday expressed grief after a bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi city on Sunday claiming at least 60 lives.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to all party workers in the state to extend every possible assistance in the rescue work.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar prayed for the safe rescue of all.

“Distressed to hear about the tragic incident in Morbi, Gujarat. I pray for the safe rescue of all and the speedy recovery of those injured. My thoughts are with the affected families,” the Vice President Secretariat said in a tweet quoting Dhankhar.

Prime Minister Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of those who died in the incident, his office said.

Expressing sadness, Modi, in a tweet said he has spoken to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and officials. “Relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided,” the prime minister said.

President Murmu, in a tweet, said, “The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. Relief and rescue efforts will bring succour to the victims.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party is making an all-out effort to dislodge BJP from power in the poll-bound state, tweeted, “Very sad news coming from Gujarat. Many people are reported to have fallen into the river after a bridge collapsed in Morbi. I pray to god for everybody’s life and well-being.”

The nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed around 6.30 pm owing to too many people standing on it following its reopening just four days ago after renovation.

A private operator had carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day celebrated on October 26.

According to eyewitnesses, there were several women and children on the hanging bridge when it snapped. A fire department official said that boats were being used to rescue people from the river.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed sadness at the incident in Morbi. In a tweet, he said that he has spoken to the home minister of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghvi, and other officials in this matter.

“Local administration is fully engaged in relief work, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also reaching the spot soon. The administration has been directed to provide immediate treatment to the injured,” Shah said.

The National Disaster Response Force on Sunday rushed three teams to Gujarat’s Morbi district after a suspension bridge over a river collapsed.

NDRF Director General (DG) Atul Karwal told PTI that the three teams have been moved from the state capital Gandhinagar and Vadodara.

Another team will be airlifted in some time and it will move via road from Rajkot to the accident site, he said.

Expressing condolences to families of those who lost their lives, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced Rs 4 lakh to the family of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam claimed that the bridge collapse incident points to the “gross negligence” of the BJP government.

“Cable bridge collapse in Gujarat points to the gross negligence of the BJP government. Its repair was said to be done five days back. Where from the contractors got this courage? The compensation needs to be increased. A reliable enquiry should take place to unveil political involvement,” Viswam tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiityanath too expressed grief over the deaths and said, “Very sad news of a bridge collapsing has been received from Morbi in Gujarat. Praying to Shri Ram to help all the affected.”

Congress President Kharge tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the tragedy that has struck us with the collapse of the suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat.”

“I appeal to the @INCGujarat workers to extend every possible assistance in rescue work & helping the wounded. My condolences and prayers are with the bereaved families.”

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said the news of the bridge accident in Morbi, Gujarat is very saddening.

“I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families in such difficult times,” he said, adding, “I appeal to all Congress workers to extend all possible assistance to the injured persons in the accident and also help in the search of the missing people.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Faridabad country’s most polluted city

2
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

3
Comment

Humour resonates

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

5
Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor, KritiSanon and Dimple Kapadia team up for a love story

6
Nation

60 dead as 100-year-old suspension bridge collapses in Gujarat’s Morbi

7
Himachal

Rs 2 crore seized from Chandigarh man’s vehicle

8
Trending

'Boycott Cadbury' trends on Twitter over 'beef', 'PM Modi' links

9
Nation

Mental disorders after joining can’t be attributed to service: Armed Forces Tribunal

10
World

More than 150, including 19 foreigners, dead in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

‘I have no problem if you have a child without marriage’: Jaya to granddaughter Navya, shares how she got married to Amitabh Bachchan
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at AIIMS
Nation

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

‘Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi’, watch UK Prime Minister’s viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street
Diaspora

'Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi', watch UK Prime Minister's viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

‘Won’t return, what will we do without a degree?’
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

Top News

100-year-old suspension bridge collapses in Gujarat’s Morbi, several fall into river

60 dead as 100-year-old suspension bridge collapses in Gujarat’s Morbi

Bridge was reopened for public just four days back following...

Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 4 days back after long repair work; lacked civic body’s fitness certificate

Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 4 days back after long repair work; lacked civic body’s fitness certificate

‘Engineering marvel’ built at the turn of the 19th century, ...

India becoming major manufacturing hub globally: PM Modi

India becoming major manufacturing hub; our policies stable, predictable: PM Modi

Lays foundation stone of C-295 aircraft manufacturing facili...

BJP trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs, ‘brokers’ from Delhi offered Rs 100 crore each, alleges Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

BJP trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs, ‘brokers’ from Delhi offered Rs 100 crore each, alleges Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM claims legislators, who are ‘sons of the soil,’...

‘Their intention is bad’: Kejriwal questions BJP move to set up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat

'Their intention is bad': Kejriwal questions BJP move to set up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat

Said if the BJP wants to do so, it should do it across the c...


Cities

View All

City tourism to get ~100-cr push from Centre

Amritsar tourism to get Rs 100-cr push from Centre

Drug sale posters found at Chowk Moni area

Road accident snuffs out lives of 2 youngsters in Tarn Taran

Jandiala Guru resident arrested by Delhi cops

Youth booked for rape

Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Min

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

‘0001’ of CH01CM fetches ~18.19 lakh

'0001' of CH01CM fetches Rs 18.19 lakh

People living outside 'lal dora' likely to get water connection

Companies remove overhead cables

3 mowed down at Jhanjheri village

Member of Bishnoi gang in police net

Air pollution: Delhi forms 586 teams to ensure implementation of ban on construction, demolition work

Air pollution: Delhi forms 586 teams to ensure implementation of ban on construction, demolition work

Stubble burning share in Delhi’s pollution rises to 26 per cent

Carjacking: Three men rob SUV at gun point near Delhi Cantonment

‘AAP ka Paap’: BJP claims Delhi govt’s new liquor policy caused a loss of Rs 2,000-2,300 crore

Delhi air in 'very poor' category, increase in stubble burning may push it to 'severe'

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Phagwara MC to float tenders for waste management

3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Six-month-old was raped before being murdered: Autopsy

Awareness drive on free legal aid starts tomorrow

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Punjabi language ‘ignored’ on murals, NGO files complaint

SBS Nagar market road, parking area lie in neglect; authorities in slumber

More farmers adopt in-situ, ex-situ stubble management

Servant flees with cash, jewellery from city bizman’s house

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Stray menace on outskirts of city poses risk to road users

Amid dengue spread, 6 cases of chikungunya surface in dist

10-day national theatre festival from Nov 1

Heart surgeries on hold at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital