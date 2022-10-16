President Murmu undergoes cataract surgery at Army R&R hospital

New Delhi, October 16
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday underwent cataract surgery at the Army Hospital (Referral & Research), New Delhi.
A Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said the surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital.
