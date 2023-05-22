President, not PM, should open new Parliament building: Rahul

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 21

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders have opposed the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The President should inaugurate the new Parliament House and not the Prime Minister,” Rahul Gandhi today tweeted. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman should inaugurate the new building. “Why should the PM inaugurate Parliament? He is head of the executive, not legislature. We have separation of powers and LS Speaker & RS Chair could have inaugurated,” Owaisi tweeted.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met PM Modi earlier this week and invited him to inaugurate the new building on May 28. Incidentally, the day happens to be the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.

“26 November 2023 — Indian Constitution which gifted parliamentary democracy to the nation shall step into 75th year. It would’ve been befitting for the inauguration of new Sansad Bhawan. But it shall be done on May 28 — birthday of Savarkar,” Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray tweeted. “PM leads the executive organ of the state and Parliament is the legislative organ. It would have been appropriate for Droupadi Murmu as Head of the State to inaugurate the new Parliament. Obsession with self-image and cameras trumps decency and norms when it comes to Modi ji!” CPI general secretary D Raja wrote on Twitter.

The foundation stone of the new Parliament building was laid on December 10, 2020. The new building is a triangular-shaped four-storey affair with a built-up area of 64,500 sq m. The Congress has called the new Parliament building PM Modi’s vanity project.