President Putin has no plan to attend G20 in India in person: Kremlin

Moscow, August 25
The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had no plan to attend the G20 summit in India in September in person.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant against Putin accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine, something the Kremlin strongly denies. This means he risks arrest when travelling abroad.
This week he attended a gathering of leaders from the BRICS group of emerging economies in South Africa by video link, not in person.
