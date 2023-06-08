President reaches Serbia amid tension in Kosovo

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 7

President Droupadi Murmu said in Suriname that it was a matter of pride that people of the Indian origin had reached high positions and contributed to the development of Suriname.

“It is a privilege for me to be part of the celebration of 150 years of the arrival of Indians, who have been contributing significantly to Suriname’s development,” she said before emplaning for Serbia. Murmu will be in Serbia on a state visit till June 9. She arrived in the country at a time of heightened tensions in Kosovo, which was declared a separate entity by the NATO alliance in 2008.