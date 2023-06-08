President reaches Serbia amid tension in Kosovo

New Delhi, June 7
President Droupadi Murmu said in Suriname that it was a matter of pride that people of the Indian origin had reached high positions and contributed to the development of Suriname.
“It is a privilege for me to be part of the celebration of 150 years of the arrival of Indians, who have been contributing significantly to Suriname’s development,” she said before emplaning for Serbia. Murmu will be in Serbia on a state visit till June 9. She arrived in the country at a time of heightened tensions in Kosovo, which was declared a separate entity by the NATO alliance in 2008.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers suspend stir till June 15 as govt sets deadline for chargesheet, WFI poll
Bajrang, Sakshi meet Sports Minister | Get assurance on all ...
Germany, India sign deal for 6 submarines
Global leader TKMS to offer tech, Mazagon Dock to manufactur...
Month on, no trace of youth 'kidnapped' by travel agents
7 of 9 accused on run; Losing hope, say kin