President takes sortie in Su-30 MKI in Tezpur

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 8

President Droupadi Murmu today took a sortie in a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur airbase in Assam.

The President, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, flew for over 30 minutes, covering the Brahmaputra and Tezpur valley before returning to the base.

The jet was flown by Group Captain Naveen Kumar, Commanding Officer of the 106 Squadron.

The aircraft flew at a height of about 2 km above sea level and at a speed of about 800 km per hour. President Murmu is the third President and second woman President to undertake such a sortie.

In the visitor’s book, the President expressed her feelings by writing a brief note that read, “It was an exhilarating experience for me to fly in the mighty Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. It is a matter of pride that India's defence capabilities have expanded immensely to cover all frontiers of land, air and sea. I congratulate the IAF and the entire team of the Tezpur Air Force Station for organising this sortie.”

The President was also briefed on the operational capabilities of the aircraft and the IAF.

Last month, the President visited aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and interacted with officers and sailors.