President to visit Assam, Mizoram from May 3

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Assam and Mizoram from May 3 to 6. On May 4. He will address the 61st annual conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha at Tamulpur, Assam. The same day, he will also grace the valedictory function of North East Festival at Guwahati. On May 5, the President will address the 16th convocation of the Mizoram University. TNS
NTAGI to review vax data for 5-12-yr-olds
New Delhi: The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) will meet on May 4 to review Covid vaccine data for children in the 5 to 12 age group. The Health Ministry on Monday said children aged 12 to 17 can avail of the Serum Institute’s Covovax at private centres as the provision has been enabled on the CoWIN portal.
