Presidential poll: Time ripe to rise above differences, says Congress after Mamata invites Opposition leaders for discussions

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 11

Moments after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee invited Opposition leaders for her June 15 meeting on Presidential elections, the Congress said time was ripe to “rise above political differences for the sake of the nation.”

AICC media chief Randeep Surjewala said the “Congress along with other parties should take the discussion on the presidential election forward”.

He said Sonia Gandhi had reached out on the matter and talked to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Mamata and some other Opposition leaders.

“She deputed LOP Mallikarjun Kharge to coordinate with other leaders in view of her ill health owing to Covid. The nation needs a President who can protect the Constitution, institutions and citizenry from the ongoing onslaught by the ruling party.”

Surjewala said the Congress had not suggested any name as the President candidate but noting “we owe it to our people to elect a President, who can apply a healing touch to its fractured social fabric and defend our Constitution. The time is ripe to rise above our differences for the sake of our nation and its people. Discussions and deliberations have to be open minded and in keeping with this spirit. We believe that INC along with other political parties should be taking this discussion forward.”