President's Standard for 4 regiments

New Delhi, March 25
Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Saturday presented the prestigious President’s Standard to four armoured regiments of the Army at an event in Suratgarh, Rajasthan.
The President’s Standard or ‘Nishan’ was presented to 49 Armoured Regiment, 51 Armoured Regiment, 53 Armoured Regiment and 54 Armoured Regiment during the Standards Presentation Parade. Dignitaries and military veterans graced the occasion. The event witnessed an immaculate mounted parade by the four regiments along with tanks. General Pande reviewed the parade.
