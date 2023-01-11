Presiding officers' meet today, will discuss division of powers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 10

Days after Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar termed the Supreme Court’s move of striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act “a severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty”, presiding officers of legislative bodies from across the country will discuss separation of powers during a crucial conference commencing in Jaipur from Wednesday.

For harmonious relations The agenda for the All India Presiding Officers Conference includes discussions on ways to strengthen relations between the legislature, the judiciary and the executive, while avoiding interference in each other’s tasks. Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker

Dhankhar, who is also the Rajya Sabha chairman, will deliver the inaugural address at the two-day conference which Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will chair.

The agenda for the 83rd All India Presiding Officers Conference includes a discussion on the separation of powers between the three organs of the Constitution — the legislature, the judiciary and the executive.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, besides presiding officers of legislative bodies from across the country, will attend the event.

The agenda was finalised at a meeting chaired by Birla today, and will include a detailed discussion on India’s leadership of G20 and role as the “mother of democracy”.

Birla said discussions would also take place on the separation of powers.

“The Constitution has defined the responsibilities and authority of the legislature, the judiciary and the executive. It is necessary that these three organs work harmoniously as per the spirit of the Constitution. During the conference, delegates will brainstorm how to strengthen mutual relations while avoiding interference in each other’s tasks,” said the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The delegates will talk about making Parliament and legislatures more effective and accountable, bringing all legislatures on one digital platform and reviewing the past resolutions. The first conference of presiding officers was held in Shimla in 1921. The 82nd conference, marking the 100th year of its existence, was also held in Shimla.

#jagdeep dhankhar #supreme court