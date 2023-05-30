Previous govts deprived N-E of development: PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 29

Infrastructure development is a pure form of social justice and represents true secularism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Virtually flagging off Northeast’s first Vande Bharat Express (Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri), the Prime Minister took a swipe at previous governments and said people of the Northeast had remained deprived of development for a very long time.

He said the railway budget allocated for the region had gone up to Rs 10,000 crore, marking a fourfold increase over the Rs 2,500 crore allocated for the Railways before 2014. “All parts of the Northeast will soon be connected via broad-gauge network,” the PM said, maintaining that Rs 1 lakh crore was being spent for the purpose.

The Prime Minister said the nation had witnessed numerous accomplishments and unprecedented developments in the last nine years. “Our government gave top priority to the welfare of the poor. Infrastructure is meant for all without any discrimination. Its creation is a pure form social justice and represents true secularism,” he said. “The biggest beneficiaries of the infrastructure push have been the states of the eastern and Northeast India. People of the Northeast remained deprived of even the basic facilities and did not have the access to electricity, telephone, good rail network, roads and air connectivity until things started turning better after 2014,” PM Modi claimed.