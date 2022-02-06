Previous UP govts were not concerned with people’s needs, sole agenda was to loot state: Modi

Lucknow, February 6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the previous Uttar Pradesh governments, saying those in power earlier were not concerned with faith or people’s needs and their only agenda was to loot the state.
Addressing voters in Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr days before the first phase of the state Assembly polls, Modi said the people of Uttar Pradesh have decided that development will be the biggest issue in the upcoming assembly elections.
“Those who were in power earlier were not concerned with faith or your needs. Their only agenda was to loot UP,” the prime minister said.
“The people of UP have bluntly said that no matter how much politics some people do on the basis of money, muscle power, casteism, communalism, they will not get the love of the public,” he said.
Modi said people’s blessings are with those who serve them by becoming their ‘sevak’ (servant).
Taking a swipe at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over his recent statement that he saw Lord Krishna in his dream, the Prime Minister said, “Witnessing the immense support for the BJP, these people are now seeing Lord Krishna in their dreams.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92
Two-day national mourning, state funeral for the singing leg...
India loses a rare gem. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice will resonate forever
She breathed her last at ripe 92 but she lives as much in he...
An artiste born but once in centuries: Tributes pour in for singing legend Lata Mangeshkar
'Nightingale of India' started her career at the age of 13 i...
PM Narendra Modi to attend Lata Mangeshkar's funeral
He's scheduled to land in Mumbai at 4:15 pm and make his way...